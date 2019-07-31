Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HAL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HAL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.99. Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 285 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.92.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.