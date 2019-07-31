Hostess Brands (TWNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 3.60%. On average, analysts expect Hostess Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a "b" rating to a "f" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other news, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 1,834,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $24,414,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 458,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,478.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,165,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $82,065,467.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,165,700 shares in the company, valued at $82,065,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

