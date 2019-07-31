Huazhu Group (HTHT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/31/2019 – Huazhu Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/19/2019 – Huazhu Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/17/2019 – Huazhu Group was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/17/2019 – Huazhu Group was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/22/2019 – Huazhu Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/7/2019 – Huazhu Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $45.39.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.76%. Huazhu Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 197,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 538,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 137,758 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 725,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 155,371 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 829,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

