Huntington National Bank Acquires 151 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 68,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at $8,886,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.79. 793,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $89.48 and a 1 year high of $133.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.09.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.60%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $2,204,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,370,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Henry L. Pujol sold 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $529,978.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,834 shares of company stock worth $3,075,902 over the last ninety days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nomura reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

