Huntington National Bank Buys 121 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 22.0% during the second quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 77,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,647,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,383,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter valued at about $17,264,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 310,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,987,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 148,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of BAP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $207.41 and a 52 week high of $252.49.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 17.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.