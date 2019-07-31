Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,730,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,200,000 after buying an additional 2,669,765 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,161,000 after buying an additional 2,298,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $89,761,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $56,756,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,124,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,331,000 after buying an additional 798,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vistra Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $3,151,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 267,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,862,163.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $395,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,288 shares of company stock valued at $5,753,311. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $61.60. 1,732,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,527,357. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.02.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

