Huntington National Bank Decreases Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,893,000 after buying an additional 95,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,616,000 after purchasing an additional 187,834 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $992,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.48. 858,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,839. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 123,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $15,625,063.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $76,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,567 shares of company stock valued at $53,420,869 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALXN. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.88.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.