Huntington National Bank Raises Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.8% during the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael R. Mills sold 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.05, for a total transaction of $180,402.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,713 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,553.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $236,719.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,468.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.16. 17,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.72. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $82.52 and a 12 month high of $140.72.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

