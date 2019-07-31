Huntington National Bank Sells 1,944 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Tech Square Trading LP bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in DXC Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 821,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,800,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.55. The company had a trading volume of 349,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,881. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.74. DXC Technology Co has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $96.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 10.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered DXC Technology from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ZovioInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

In other news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 48,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,530,821.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Lawrie purchased 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.26 per share, for a total transaction of $234,379.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

