Huntington National Bank Sells 2,305 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Kellogg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, GMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.05.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $5,781,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $33,544,000. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

K traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.54. 1,344,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,811. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 43.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.73%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

