Huntsman’s (HUN) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup set a $21.00 price objective on Huntsman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of Huntsman stock remained flat at $$20.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.30. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.10.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott J. Wright purchased 4,950 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.22 per share, with a total value of $100,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,902.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Stryker purchased 2,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $38,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,469.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,950 shares of company stock valued at $157,729 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 130.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 67.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.