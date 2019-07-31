Hurify Price Up 43.8% Over Last Week (HUR)

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Hurify token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, LATOKEN, YoBit and CoinMex. Over the last week, Hurify has traded up 43.8% against the dollar. Hurify has a total market cap of $65,100.00 and approximately $676.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.88 or 0.05829914 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00047538 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001367 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000996 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Hurify

Hurify (CRYPTO:HUR) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official website is hurify.co. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hurify is medium.com/@Hurify.

Buying and Selling Hurify

Hurify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Tidex, CoinMex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hurify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

