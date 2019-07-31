Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 215.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,486,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $38,187,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3,634.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 357,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,967,000 after acquiring an additional 348,245 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 438.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 133,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 734,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,659,000 after acquiring an additional 107,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,500 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,934 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total value of $150,213.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,391.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,096 shares of company stock worth $1,325,250. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

H has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.37.

Shares of H traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.17. 17,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,247. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.67. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $81.57.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.