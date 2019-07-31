HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HYRE. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Daseke in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.65.

HYRE opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.85. HyreCar has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 million and a PE ratio of -2.41.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 96.10% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The business had revenue of $3.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HyreCar news, CFO Robert Scott Brogi purchased 22,365 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $89,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYRE. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar during the first quarter worth $910,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in HyreCar during the first quarter worth $82,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar during the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in HyreCar by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 81,068 shares in the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

