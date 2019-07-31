Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.73, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $856.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.90 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

HY traded up $6.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.84. 206,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,800. The company has a market cap of $917.02 million, a PE ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.43. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $76.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Separately, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Victoire G. Rankin bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $310,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,844 shares in the company, valued at $937,300.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin bought 2,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $156,208.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,062 shares of company stock worth $1,243,813. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

