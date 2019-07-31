IBM (NYSE:IBM) Plans $1.62 Quarterly Dividend

IBM (NYSE:IBM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

IBM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. IBM has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect IBM to earn $14.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

IBM stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.70. 334,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,587,231. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.11. IBM has a 12-month low of $105.94 and a 12-month high of $154.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.11. IBM had a return on equity of 69.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. IBM’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IBM will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on IBM from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.65.

In other news, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $274,956.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $300,979.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $940,430 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

