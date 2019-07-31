IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Plans $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the coal producer on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

IDACORP has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. IDACORP has a payout ratio of 58.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect IDACORP to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $102.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.16. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $89.31 and a 12 month high of $106.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $350.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

IDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

In other IDACORP news, VP Tessia Park sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $28,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

