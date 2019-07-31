IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Chairman Sells $14,390,433.75 in Stock

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 85,785 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $14,390,433.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 258,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,380,821. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IEX traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.22. 419,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $173.84.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 17.11%. IDEX’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after buying an additional 21,550 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,879,000 after buying an additional 621,397 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

