Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $332.77.

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. OTR Global cut shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,580 ($20.65) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Illumina stock traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.51. 35,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,709. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.89. Illumina has a 12 month low of $268.62 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.12 million. Illumina had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $397,303.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.29, for a total transaction of $46,039.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,167 shares of company stock valued at $19,899,477. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,464 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 101,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $10,888,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.5% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

