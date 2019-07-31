Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $340.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $382.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.38. 1,536,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,009. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a 1 year low of $268.62 and a 1 year high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.12 million. Illumina had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $3,020,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,209,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $1,242,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,616 shares in the company, valued at $102,639,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,167 shares of company stock worth $19,899,477 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Illumina by 1,430.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 612 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 130.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

