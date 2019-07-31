Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Imax had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $104.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

IMAX stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 974,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31. Imax has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Imax news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 8,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $211,703.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,429.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darren D. Throop sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $66,713.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,341 shares in the company, valued at $168,571.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,975 shares of company stock worth $1,157,092 over the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMAX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Imax to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Imax from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

