Inchcape plc Plans Dividend of GBX 8.90 (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON INCH opened at GBX 628.50 ($8.21) on Wednesday. Inchcape has a 1-year low of GBX 482.20 ($6.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 718.50 ($9.39). The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 613.16.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INCH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inchcape has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 685.83 ($8.96).

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

