Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. cut its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Incyte accounts for 0.5% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Incyte by 1,496.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth $68,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INCY stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.87. The stock had a trading volume of 21,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,774. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.42. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Incyte had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $529.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $735,081.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,316 shares of company stock worth $1,211,715. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, May 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

