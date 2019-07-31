Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $529.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Incyte stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.92. 1,073,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.42. Incyte has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $76,633.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $735,081.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,715. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura increased their price objective on Incyte from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on Incyte and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

