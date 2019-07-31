Incyte’s (INCY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $91.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $85.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.42. Incyte has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $89.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 104.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $529.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $735,081.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $76,633.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,316 shares of company stock worth $1,211,715 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Incyte by 1,496.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

