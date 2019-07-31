Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,659 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.4% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in Visa by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 4,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Visa by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 445,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $77,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Biegel & Waller LLC lifted its position in Visa by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 15,268 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $366.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $184.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.26.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.29.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

