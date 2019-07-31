Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million.

INFI traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 116,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.88. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.67.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

