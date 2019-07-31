Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Issues Earnings Results

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.35-6.40 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $6.35-6.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52-week low of $85.15 and a 52-week high of $128.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.78.

In related news, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $482,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $18,341,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,238 shares in the company, valued at $44,529,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

