Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Holdings Raised by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

In other news, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $482,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $18,341,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,529,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $152.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on WellCare Health Plans from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.78.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $125.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,555. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $85.15 and a 12 month high of $128.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.