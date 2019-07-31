Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.17

Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.17 and last traded at $95.54, with a volume of 830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Innospec alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.20.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter. Innospec had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $167,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,999.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,300 shares of company stock valued at $356,236 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Innospec by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Innospec by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Innospec by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Innospec by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Innospec by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.