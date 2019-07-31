Insider Buying: Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) COO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) COO Ronald Frost acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,277. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $58.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sidoti set a $74.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,051.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

