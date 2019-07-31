Insider Buying: Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) CEO Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) CEO John F. Rathgeber bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $503,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Watford stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.96. 637,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,279. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90. Watford Hldg Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Watford Hldg Ltd will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Watford in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Watford in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watford in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watford in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watford in the 1st quarter worth $3,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Watford in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Watford in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Watford in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Watford in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

