Insider Selling: Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,812,776.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NOC traded down $7.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $345.57. 1,100,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $223.63 and a 12-month high of $358.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $308.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after buying an additional 33,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,450,000 after buying an additional 56,098 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

