Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $18,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,029 shares in the company, valued at $765,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PLAB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. 651,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.60. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.05 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLAB shares. TheStreet lowered Photronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at $11,013,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Photronics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 69,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Photronics by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,547 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.