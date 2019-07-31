Insider Selling: TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $447,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,882,784.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TNET traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.54. The stock had a trading volume of 452,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. TriNet Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.89.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $231.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 98.8% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $1,847,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $766,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

