Insolar (INS) Reaches Market Cap of $8.81 Million

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. Insolar has a market capitalization of $8.81 million and $3.57 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insolar has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Insolar token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00002684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Coinrail, Bithumb and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00274187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.59 or 0.01471092 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00116172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021741 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000584 BTC.

About Insolar

Insolar’s genesis date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar.

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, OKex, Binance, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Liqui, Kucoin, Coinrail, Okcoin Korea and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

