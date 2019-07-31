Instructure (NYSE:INST) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Instructure (NYSE:INST) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.20)-(0.18) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $67.7-68.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.12 million.Instructure also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.65–0.58 EPS.

Shares of Instructure stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,180. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60. Instructure has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Instructure alerts:

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Instructure will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INST shares. Raymond James cut Instructure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Instructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Instructure from a c rating to a d- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In other Instructure news, CEO Daniel Tucker Goldsmith bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.85 per share, with a total value of $104,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,811.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kaminer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,334.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $2,612,410 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.