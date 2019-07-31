Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48, 881,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 502,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Intec Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 target price on shares of Intec Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Get Intec Pharma alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.29.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTEC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Intec Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Intec Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intec Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.