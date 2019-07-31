Inter Pipeline Ltd (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPPLF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,379. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.19.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

