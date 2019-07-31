Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.65. 34,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $92.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.16.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.21.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $222,929.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,927.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $1,607,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,303,852.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,525 shares of company stock valued at $15,622,176 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

