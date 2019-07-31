International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2019 guidance at $6.30-6.50 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $6.30-6.50 EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IFF traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,730. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.76. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $121.85 and a one year high of $152.95.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 3,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $474,726.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,270,164.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,508 shares of company stock worth $1,496,115. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IFF. BNP Paribas lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on At Home Group from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.25.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

