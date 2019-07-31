International Personal Finance Plc (LON:IPF) to Issue GBX 4.60 Dividend

International Personal Finance Plc (LON:IPF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON IPF opened at GBX 104.40 ($1.36) on Wednesday. International Personal Finance has a 12-month low of GBX 105.20 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 254.60 ($3.33). The company has a market capitalization of $233.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.41, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

In related news, insider John Mangelaars acquired 15,000 shares of International Personal Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,104.27).

IPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Amerisur Resources in a report on Monday.

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

