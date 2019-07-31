Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,506.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.16. 122,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,833. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.80. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $9,961,189.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

