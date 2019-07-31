Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.44. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 33,578 shares.

ITP has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$23.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price objective on Intertape Polymer Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.46.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$369.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$383.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Shawn Nelson acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$894,455.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,120,860.83. Also, Senior Officer Silvano Iaboni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total value of C$91,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$482,127.90.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

