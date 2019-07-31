INTL CONS AIRL/S (ICAGY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect INTL CONS AIRL/S to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.34. 24,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33.

Get INTL CONS AIRL/S alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About INTL CONS AIRL/S

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for INTL CONS AIRL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL CONS AIRL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.