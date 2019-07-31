Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Northland Securities set a $2.00 target price on Microvision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $579.92.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $529.92. 12,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,208. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $524.90. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $430.24 and a fifty-two week high of $589.32. The stock has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.14, for a total transaction of $2,646,864.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,271.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 22,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.48, for a total value of $11,351,501.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,005,561.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,518 shares of company stock worth $17,124,771 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

