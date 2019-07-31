Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Sold by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,412 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJL. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJL traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,024. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

