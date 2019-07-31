Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Increased by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.6% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.24. 7,504,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,679,344. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $143.46 and a 12 month high of $195.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.