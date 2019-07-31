Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,413,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

RPG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.69. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,848. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.22. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $122.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

