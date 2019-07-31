Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,721 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,147% compared to the average daily volume of 138 call options.

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $278,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $10,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Insmed stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. Insmed has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.83.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insmed will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

